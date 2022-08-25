Family has always been the foundation of Robert Dugoni’s Tracy Crosswhite series, and in “What She Found” (Thomas & Mercer, paperback, $15.95, 367 pages), those roots run deep and far.
With nine books in the series, that’s to be expected. Dugoni has done a masterful job populating the Crosswhite world, and although each could serve as a standalone, the novels build upon one another to the point that when Tracy mentions her sister, longtime readers know she means Sarah, the teen sister who disappeared in “My Sister’s Grave” — and the effects and reverberations that that has had on Tracy’s life, including her choice of career as a Seattle detective.
In “What She Found,” Tracy is working cold cases and agrees to investigate the decades-old disappearance of investigative reporter Lisa Childress. Prompted by Lisa’s daughter, Anita — for whom the case has been a 25-year obsession — Tracy picks up the threads of the original investigation, including those left dangling by current colleagues, both friends and enemies.
As the spool unravels, Tracy uncovers the investigative material that likely led to the night Childress vanished — material involving a rogue drug task force that could even today threaten to dismantle and topple the inner-workings of the Seattle Police Department. When the case turns unexpectedly, Tracy unearths a shocking surprise that creates further threats — now against the detective, her own family and those she is sworn to protect.
After decades of dealing with such danger to those around her, and the inner and outer workings of police work, Tracy begins to mull a decision to finally retire.
“This jobs has become politicized with everything going on now. You can’t do or say anything with the far left or far right attacking. I feel damned if I do and damned if I don’t,” she tells her lawyer husband, Dan.
That the thrice highly decorated detective would consider quitting is unimaginable to those who know her, but it’s conceivable here and Dugoni does a good job of bringing in enough back story to make it a real option.
Populated with subtle twists and turns — and the usual cadre of scoundrels — Dugoni manages a fresh look for the now-seasoned detective. An added bonus to the novel includes bringing the backstory of Tracy’s longtime friend and fellow detective, Del, into the narrative by filling out a short story the author presented as an original , “The Last Line,” in October 2021.
It is there, as in “What She Found,” Dugoni does what he does best — tying together loose lines and strengthening the family bonds.
