Three questions that many newly homeschooling teachers, nee parents, are wrestling with today are also central to a timely resource that can help with the answers: “How do you inspire someone to follow their interests? How do you challenge them to take those interests a step further? What is the magic formula that creates a person who is curious about the world around them and determined to solve those mysteries?”
Those questions, from the preface of “30 Great North Carolina Science Adventures” (UNC Press), herald a series of guidebook-quality features that move from the mountains to the coast of North Carolina.
Although the book is ably edited by April Smith, the president of Situ Explorers, with assistance from Sarah J. Carrier, associate professor of science education at N.C. State University, individual sections, or projects as the editors name them, are narrated by renowned naturalists and educators who explain the science behind each adventure.
Full-color illustrations, photos, maps and diagrams complement lists of resources, and with narrators pointing readers exactly where to look as they daytrip through North Carolina’s natural world, the book becomes a living science book with the emphasis on both excitement and education.
Consider adventure No. 4: “Grandfather Mountain: A Mountain of Biological Abundance.” Only a guide on the caliber of Jesse Pope, executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, could manage to offer in a handful of pages and photos the history and wonder of this High Country gem — beginning at the beginning, with the science of the formation of the Appalachian Mountains. Expertly guided, Pope takes readers through forest, rock and climate to explain the confluence of the “perfect recipe for the formation of (the mountain’s) many remarkable natural communities.”
Or adventure No. 7: “Mount Jefferson State Natural Area.” Written by Smith, the area is explored from its natural origins, moving from the plentiful hunting grounds of early Native Americans to its naming as “The Lost Province” during a time when Daniel Boone was himself hunting for “botanical treasures to sell." Beyond, we turn to a photo of Ranger Tom Randolph — an inexhaustible Ashe County educator and raconteur.
Adventure No. 8: “Blowing Rock Gneiss,” is a section that even locals will learn from as they are guided by Steven J. Hageman, AppState professor in the department of geological and environment sciences. Here, in readable prose, is the science behind the famous landmark.
As is the science in chapter 9: “Elk Knob State Park,” written by ASU professors Crystal Wilson and Andrew Jenkins, in one of the most exhaustive sections of the book; and adventure 10: “Linville Gorge Wilderness Area” by Brad Daniel, executive director of 2nd Nature TREC, as the guide rounds out the mountains before descending into the piedmont and then further, to the coast, ending the journey at Cape Hatteras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.