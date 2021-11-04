Upwards of 1 million books are published annually in the United States alone, making that next choice for a great read a bit daunting. To cut through the clutter, your Mountain Times reviewers offer a much pared-down and curated selection — fast fiction — of books for November.
‘Brothers of the Wind’ by Tad Williams (DAW, Nov. 2, 272 pages, $27.99)
From the continuing pen of superstar fantasy writer Tad Williams, “Brothers of the Wind” is set in the bestselling world of Osten Ard — the series that inspired George R.R. Martin to write his “own seven-book trilogy.”
‘Her name is Knight’ by Ysamin Angoe (Thomas & Mercer, Nov. 1, 389 pages, $24.95)
A strong and engrossing book about human trafficking, this title travels from revenge to vengeance. “Her name is Knight” is an important debut from author Yasmin Angoe.
'The Dark Hours’ by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company, Nov. 9, 400 pages, $29)
Number 4 in the Renee Ballard-Harry Bosch series, Michael Connelly’s “The Dark Hours” was a No. 1 release two months before publication. As always, fans of the series will find a mystery wrapped in a thriller, this time as Ballard discovers a deadly bullet linked to an old, unsolved case once worked by Bosch. Sturdy addition to the Bosch canon.
‘The Becoming: The Dragon Heart Legacy, Book 2,’ by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press, Nov. 23, 448 pages, $28.99)
Based on what Mountain Times has to say about the first in this Nora Roberts fantasy series (https://www.wataugademocrat.com/mountaintimes/columns/in-print-for-the-holidays-16-titles-for-your-christmas-book-giving/article_4a7cd0e8-e064-5b9f-8533-d00322223382.html), the world of magick again beckons welcomingly in “The Becoming,” book two of the set. Again, Breen Siobhan Kelly returns to Talamh, a world of dragons and faeries and mermaids. And again she is learning to embrace her true identity — and warrior instincts. Fantasy lovers will eagerly await this bookend.
