BLOWING ROCK — Having saved up their proceeds from the last five years of Girl Scout cookie sales, Blowing Rock Troop 02738 decided to put these funds toward the educational experience of a lifetime.
On Jan. 3, seven girls from the troop, along with 10 parents and siblings, traveled to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., to attend the three-day Space Camp Pathfinder program.
While staying overnight in space shuttle themed dorms, the girls learned about the past, present and future of space travel, participated in mock astronaut training on apparatus like the multi-axis trainer, and successfully completed a simulated space mission.
Part of the agenda included a private, after-hours tour of the museum on-site that houses a full-size Saturn V rocket and countless memorabilia. At the end of the program, all participants graduated at a special ceremony.
“The Space Camp trainers know a lot about the history of space travel, and the mission was very challenging and fun,” Blowing Rock Girl Scout Emma Lehman said.
Following this trip, the girls are busy putting the final touches on planning for the 10th annual WinterPaws Dog Show, the final event of Blowing Rock WinterFest, on Jan. 26.
The Watauga Humane Society had hosted this event for the last nine years, but decided to dedicate their volunteer time to other priorities this year. Hearing this, the animal-loving Girl Scouts did not want to let this event end. The junior and cadette-level girls decided to host the dog show as their service project to earn their Girl Scout Bronze Award.
This year, all event proceeds with benefit PARTNERS! Canines to support their mission to help end the euthanasia of adoptable dogs and puppies by transporting them from shelters in North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee to no-kill facilities and rescue organizations, where they are held until they are adopted. In 2019, Partners rescued more than 1,000 animals.
The event will take place at the Blowing Rock School Gym on Sunday, Jan. 26. Registration at the door begins at 12 p.m., and the show begins at 1 p.m. Entry is $5 per category for dogs. Categories are most fashionably dressed, best trick, best dog and owner look-llike, most unique breed and biggest of all, best in show.
Admission for spectators is $5 for adults and kids are free. There will be pizza, drinks, Girl Scout cookies and homemade dog treats available for purchase, and special intermission entertainment, a raffle and dog-friendly photo booth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.