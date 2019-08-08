During the summer, the Appalachian Regional Libraries that are composed of the public libraries of Watauga, Ashe and Wilkes counties are bustling hubs of entertainment for school-age children and teens. From summer reading programs to providing lunch for children in need, the public libraries go from one busy season to the next as they prepare for school to start on Aug. 15 in Ashe County, Aug. 19 in Watauga County and Aug. 26 for Wilkes County.
“It continues to be very, very busy in regard to circulation and door count,” said Monica Caruso, county librarian of Watauga Library.
Throughout the summer, the libraries have offered free lunches to the children in their respective counties. Now with the first day of school only weeks away, local businesses have stepped up to make sure no child has to go hungry until they get to school, and this will continue until Friday, Aug. 23.
Caruso is in the planning stages of this year’s Library Card Sign-up Month, which happens all throughout September. Watauga County Library offers many family-centered programs such as Family Story Time that happens at 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and Baby Lap Time that is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Watauga’s library also offers multiple book clubs for any age and reading level, and it hosts the Dementia Support Group at 3 p.m. on every third Thursday of the month.
Wilkes County Librarian, Aimee James, says that the school year tends to slow down the programming that takes place that the library.
“There are fewer kids during the day, and more of the evenings,” James said. She added that they have teens who volunteer after school and plenty of room to spread out for homework or group projects along with convenient Wi-Fi.
Wilkes County Library also hosts numerous craft sessions and club meetings throughout the week including Chicks with Sticks (formerly Crochet Club) at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Family Craft time at 4 p.m. on Thursdays. There’s also a debate club called Give Me a Piece of Your Mind for teens at 5 p.m. on Mondays.
All three counties participate in youth programs in cooperation with the school systems. One of these programs, called Student Access, allows any student, grades K-12, to use their student ID number to check out up to 10 books at a time with no threat of late fees. This program includes audiobooks, but a library card is required for other materials, such as DVDs.
“That’s really convenient for the older kids who are doing research projects or group projects,” said Suzanne Moore, Ashe County Librarian. N.C. Kids Digital Library is an online resource where books are accessible online mostly for grades K-4. “Even the Harry Potter series is online, and there are tools to help with reading level for bigger chapter books like that.”
The regional libraries aren’t only for children and teens, but they also offer programs for parents. Ashe County Library is launching a book club exclusively for caregivers and parents of children age 2-7 at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10. The Life with Children Book Club will offer child care from Friends of the Library so that parents and caregivers can discuss the book without worry.
On the last Tuesday of each month, Ashe County Library hosts TLC (Teen Listening Council) by A Safe Home for Everyone, in which teens from age 12-18 can bond over like-situations and get professional advice. The slogan for this event, “how to navigate the turbulent teenage years,” encourages community building through hardships.
The regional libraries also host special events, such as the Wilkes Antique Roadshow that takes place from 10 a.m.-noon on Aug. 17 at the Wilkes Public Library. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the library. Call (336) 838-2818 for additional information regarding this event.
As the back-to-school season approaches, remember the Appalachian Regional Libraries as the valuable resources that they are, not only for research and academics, but also for a sense of community for all ages.
For more information on any of the libraries or their programs, visit www.arlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.