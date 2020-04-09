Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Windy. Showers in the morning then clearing with bright sunshine in the afternoon. Thunder is possible early. High 58F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.