HIGH COUNTRY — Amanda Held Opelt has written her new book “A Hole in the World” and talked about the grief she dealt with while writing it.
Amanda Held Oplet said she has led a “privileged life in more ways than one.” Before 2019, Oplet had not experienced death in an intimate way. Her faith was strong, and practiced. She worked at the Samaritan’s Purse for a lengthy period, and generally had a trauma-free life growing up in the Appalachian area.
When death became a part of her reality, Opelt felt really unprepared for the face to face confrontation she would have with her mortality and faith.
“My grandmother died, I was really close to her and I had three miscarriages...” Opelt said.
This all seemingly came to a climax when her older sister died at 38 years old due to brain swelling after experiencing static brain seizures from having the flu.
“It was an atom bomb that went off in my life. It was almost four years ago now, which is wild necause it feels like yesterday. I felt like I had no tool by which to grieve. I grew up in the church, so before then I had felt like I had a good theology of suffering, like, ‘why does god let bad things happen to good people?’ But, when I was in the thick of it, all those little platitudes didn’t really play out the way I thought they would,” Opelt said.
While feeling like a novice in her own life, and not fully understanding what to do with an exorbitant amount of grief, she read an article about strange grief practices around the world. Opelt began studying strange grief practices as a means of healing herself.
“That’s kind of how I process things. I want to learn and gather as much information as possible. Something about learning about the history of grief traditions helped me name what I was feeling,” Opelt said.
Opelt was actively working on a different book proposal in the midst of this. COVID had just become a global issue. Her and her agent agreed that it would be a better path to write about grief, given the upcoming circumstances from the virus, and recent, real-life familiarity with death.
Opelt decided to focus on Appalachian and Western European practices surrounding death. She was careful not to take cultural concepts out of their specific cultural contexts.
Through the global struggle of COVID, grieving the losses that she had experienced within a short amount of time and actively being a mother and wife, Opelt delved deeper into her grief to truly understand what it means to process those emotions.
“The more I experienced grief or loss in life, I think I’m realizing, processing is really just allowing the time and the space for you to absorb the new reality of what you now know. You now know what it’s like to lose someone you really love, and you now know in a fuller way that life is precarious and dangerous. I think, for me, processing was really about making the time. Time to actually think about the pain and think about the loss, which is kind of the opposite of what we’re inclined to do. We’re more inclined to ignore it, numb it, palpate it, try to get away from it and make the pain smaller and smaller and smaller. But, I think if we can go through time where you actually make the pain bigger, and bigger, and bigger in order for it to integrate itself into your life, and into your brain chemistry. For me, I think what the book did was: I worked on it for a year. I’m a mom of small kids, so it’s hard to find time, well now this is my work. Over 20 hours a week I’m thinking about grief. I’m thinking about my grief. And I actually think it was really helpful because it was hard,” Opelt said.
Having her faith shaken, the research into religious rituals for grief and mourning helped rebuild it. She wrote her book from the perspective of a person with faith, and reacquainted herself with older practices of bereavement. She was drawn to the text of the Bible to learn about the practices within the scripture itself.
“Just see how indulgent scriptures are of grief and that the religion of Christianity does actually, in its most historic truest form dignify pain, I’ve studied that the God of the Bible is actually a griever himself when you look at it. Once I read through it again as a griever, I see all the times that God himself is grieving. God is crying, God is angry god, God has all these emotions that we sometimes don’t give ourselves permission to feel. If God gives himself permission to feel it, why don’t we feel permission to feel it, and it changed my faith; it weakened and strengthened at all at the same time. I feel like like my neat, tidy explanations for why bad things happen to good people has kind of disintegrated. I don’t have a whole lot of answers for that theologically. I felt a little bit rattled, some of my theological systems broke down, but I think the richness of my relationship with the divine was enhanced in many ways,” Opelt said.
Opelt learned that a lot of the practices of grief had to be done communally, as a lot of them were practiced during the pre-industrial revolution period, where communities were more tight knit. Putting these original practices into play was not always a practical and possible feat. However, the intentional learning and exploring of these practices was often enough to help heal the emotional and mental wounds that the grief had created.
Opelt focused on her personal experience with grief that involved the death of a loved one, but that does not mean that the book is exclusive to those experiencing that specific type of grief. Understanding grief before, after and during will make the process of healing an easier and a healthier one, Opelt said. It is not a book for answers, as much as it is a book for comfort.
“(in the book) I don’t talk a lot about, “Here’s 10 steps towards healing and in your grief,” or “here’s a very clear articulation of the hope that we have and what life after death is gonna look like” I really don’t go into that at all, which would maybe lead some people to think it’s not a religious book at all... It really is just a personal reflection of self. Which to me is an easier book to write in a lot of ways,” Opelt said.
For more information on the book and Opelt, visit amandaheldopelt.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.