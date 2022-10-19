BOONE — “I dream for a living,” said Steven Spielberg. “Every time I go to a movie, it’s magic, no matter what the movie’s about.” The legendary filmmaker also said, “Whether in success or in failure, I’m proud of every single movie I’ve ever directed.”

After a successful month with record-setting attendance, the final screening on the Cinema Classic Sci-Fi Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is Steven Spielberg’s classic “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977). The multiple award-winning movie will be shown at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the historic theater on King Street in downtown Boone.

