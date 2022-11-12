CIJ logo.jpeg

WEST JEFFERSON — The Christmas in July Festival Board has already begun its plans for the 2023 annual event. Festival dates are June 30 and July 1, 2023. A special push will be made this year to include and to feature local, Ashe County food providers as a key component to Food Court.

Churches, volunteer fire departments, non-profit organizations, food trucks as well as established businesses are invited to an informational meeting Monday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 pm at the Chamber’s Venue Meeting Room. Guidelines, requirements, timelines, and the application process will be discussed. As a special incentive for local applicants to Food Court, a special discounted vendor rate will be offered prior to April 1.

