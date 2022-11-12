WEST JEFFERSON — The Christmas in July Festival Board has already begun its plans for the 2023 annual event. Festival dates are June 30 and July 1, 2023. A special push will be made this year to include and to feature local, Ashe County food providers as a key component to Food Court.
Churches, volunteer fire departments, non-profit organizations, food trucks as well as established businesses are invited to an informational meeting Monday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 pm at the Chamber’s Venue Meeting Room. Guidelines, requirements, timelines, and the application process will be discussed. As a special incentive for local applicants to Food Court, a special discounted vendor rate will be offered prior to April 1.
The Festival is committed to excellence in showcasing high quality arts, crafts, and music. The same level of excellence is desired for Food Count. With over 12,000 visitors annually at Christmas in July, the opportunity to raise funds for our local food providers and organizations is high. The Festival wants to keeps those dollars right here at home!
For more information, contact Jane Lonon, (336) 877-6663.
