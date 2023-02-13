CIJ Logo.jpg

WEST JEFFERSON — When Christmas In July opens on June 30, 2023, it marks its 35th year for Ashe County’s longest-running festival. The festival received the designation of “Finest Festival” by Carolina Country magazine in 2022 and reinvented its footprint last year, moving to Jefferson Avenue in Downtown West Jefferson. This year, it promises to be one to remember.

The large professional stage in the middle of Downtown West Jefferson will return, and Eric Hardin, Josh Scott, and Steve Lewis will kick off the entertainment at 5:30 on Friday afternoon, following the opening ceremony at 5 p.m. This local band is sure to delight the crowd with their talent and crowd-pleasing selections. Food vendors will be open on Friday evening, so bring the family for dinner and enjoy Cane Mill at 7 p.m. Then at 8:30, get your dance shoes on, and if you love beach music, plan to shag in the street while the Special Occasion Band entertains on stage.

