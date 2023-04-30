WEST JEFFERSON — If you long for warm summer nights, a cool mountain breeze, and non-stop entertainment, the Christmas In July festival is the place to be. A large professional stage in the middle of Downtown West Jefferson will be the focal point of the festival beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, following the opening ceremony at 5 p.m.

Steve Lewis, Eric Hardin, Randy Greer, and Josh Scott will kick off the entertainment. This local band will surely delight the crowd with their talent and crowd-pleasing selections. featuring Steve Lewis, national banjo champion, Eric Hardin on guitar, Josh Hardin on Bass, and Randy Greer, known as an expert mandolinist. These musicians all call Ashe County home and have performed regionally and nationally. Traditional bluegrass music with nods to old-time, folk, gospel, and newer contemporary bluegrass will be part of the repertoire.

