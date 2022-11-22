BANNER ELK– Apple Hill Farms kicks off the holiday spirit with their annual Christmas celebration that lasts from Nov. 19th to Jan. 3rd.
Apple Hill Farms on 400 Apple Hill Rd in Banner Elk is home to 9 different types of animals, on 43 acres of land. On the farm there is a year round store that is known for the Alpaca fur socks and other accoutrements.
During the winter months, the farm is adorned in holiday lights and decor, and special tours are given to families who visit. The farm store is decked with items perfect for gift giving. Majority of the items are locally made, made from the resources on the farm or made by artisans in the North Carolina area. The honey in the store is made by the bees that live on the farm, socks made from mohair and the alpacas fiber from the farm, and Beech Mountain jerky is just a small taste of what is offered by the store.
"Our tour is a guided walking tour with stops to see and hear about our pigs, alpacas, donkeys, Randall Lineback cattle, Llamas, Angora goats, livestock guardian dogs, Zebus cattle and horses. Some of our animals are rescues and tour participants will hear their stories. Others, like the alpaca and Angora goats, are animals we breed and raise for fiber and they will learn about how we harvest, process and use their fiber." Lee Rankin, farm manager said.
Along with the stories, guest will be able to feed the goats, and learn from an interactive fiber display.
As most community members of the High Country know, agro-tourism is one of the leading financial sources for business. Rankin takes it a step further by educating on how the farm runs.
"The events we hold on the farm allow people to learn about our real working farm and meet some of the animals that call Apple Hill Farm home. As a farm that is open to the public, the income we receive through events and our store support not only our profitability, but also allow us to contribute back to the community through being one of many places in the High Country that welcomes visitors. " Rankin said.
Due to the coronavirus, tours are given 15 people at a time, with a capacity of 100 people throughout the day. Be sure to buy tickets online to ensure a tour. Tours are weather dependent.
