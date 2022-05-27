BOONE — Staff and service recipients of the Children’s Council of Watauga County gathered at the Tot Lot to enjoy each others company with refreshments, raffle prizes, a bounce house for children and opportunities for connection.

The Children’s Council annual event to celebrate the families they serve through their variety of programming took place on May 20. After two years of limited and altered programming, the non-profit is slowly returning to their original structure while maintaining comfort and safety for families.

“This year has been really good because as we’re slowly emerging from COVID. We’re able to do these events in person. We used to be able to have in person events all the time prior to COVID and we’re just now getting back into that so that’s really exciting for parents to be able to be back and actually connect with each other,” said Family Services Program Director Hannah Mahala. “It’s just really awesome to see this happening and I think that parents are enjoying that opportunity to get out of the house and it’s been a good year.”

The Children’s Council offers support to parents as they navigate raising children. From a diaper bank to support groups, the organization serves families in all stages.

For more information on the Children’s Council, visit www.childrenscouncil.org.

