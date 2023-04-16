WEST JEFFERSON — Child Abuse Prevention Month began on April 1 when the Ashe County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) joined a national effort to raise awareness about child abuse, neglect, and prevention efforts. This national day of support aims to communicate the importance of strong families and positive childhood experiences.
When children and families face the pain and trauma of child abuse, a child advocacy center provides consolidated care and a source of comfort, information, and a solution. Centers like the Ashe County Children’s Advocacy Center bring law enforcement, medical care, therapy, and social services together under one roof so that healing can begin right away. During times of crisis, when families are under great stress, navigating life events like loss of employment, loss of income, and food insecurity creates pressure that can lead to significant increases in the risk of child maltreatment.
The outreach, programs, and strategies proven and provided by the CAC help strengthen families resulting in better care for children. No child who has experienced trauma should be without this vital resource.
To help educate the community and families about services and programs offered by the CAC, they have planned multiple outreach opportunities throughout the month:
Ashe County Farmers Market
Saturday, April 15 from 8:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Children are invited to visit the booth and make a pinwheel.
Ashe County Public Library FREE Family Movie Night
Monday, April 17, 5-6:30 p.m.
Watch the “Great Gilly Hopkins” (2016, PG), the story of Gilly Hopkins, a feisty foster kid whose outrageous scheme to be reunited with her birth mother has unintended consequences. Participants will enjoy light refreshments and prizes.
Ashe County Public Library
Monday, April 24, 4-6:30 p.m.
CAC staff will present the award-winning Stewards of Children an educational presentation developed by the nonprofit, Darkness to Light which equips adults to keep kids safe from sexual abuse by empowering them to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse through awareness, education, and stigma reduction. Light refreshments will be provided.
“We are always seeking opportunities to engage with our community and talk about our work, says Megan Hudson, Ashe County Children’s Advocacy Center Director. “We are thrilled to have the support of the Ashe County Farmers Market and the Ashe County Public Library to help provide free entertainment and education for families while we bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month this April.”
The Ashe County Children’s Advocacy Center will use the national symbol of child abuse prevention, pinwheels, as a physical reminder of the happy childhood every child deserves throughout the month.
By working together, we can help prevent child abuse.
Southmountain Children and Family Services (SCFS) helps children and families overcome devastating traumas and create positive social skills, behaviors, and lifestyles. A nationally accredited organization headquartered in Morganton, North Carolina, SCFS operates the state’s first and only foster community and eleven Children’s Advocacy Centers and evidence-based treatment centers serving sixteen counties in North Carolina: Ashe, Avery, Burke, Carteret, Craven, Edgecombe, Harnett, McDowell, Mitchell, Moore, Nash, Pamlico, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilson, and Yancey. Information about SCFS, including ways to support its work, can be found online at www.southmountain.org or by calling (828) 584-1105.
