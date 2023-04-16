Ashe CAC.jpeg

The Ashe County Children’s Advocacy Center is located on Highway 163 in West Jefferson.

 Photo submitted

WEST JEFFERSON — Child Abuse Prevention Month began on April 1 when the Ashe County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) joined a national effort to raise awareness about child abuse, neglect, and prevention efforts. This national day of support aims to communicate the importance of strong families and positive childhood experiences.

When children and families face the pain and trauma of child abuse, a child advocacy center provides consolidated care and a source of comfort, information, and a solution. Centers like the Ashe County Children’s Advocacy Center bring law enforcement, medical care, therapy, and social services together under one roof so that healing can begin right away. During times of crisis, when families are under great stress, navigating life events like loss of employment, loss of income, and food insecurity creates pressure that can lead to significant increases in the risk of child maltreatment.

