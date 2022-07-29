BOONE — Watauga Humane Society is inviting children to come and read to cats at the shelter to promote socialization and increase reading skills for the children.

Paws for Reading is an event that takes place at Watauga Humane Society where parents can sign their children up to participate in. Upon arriving with a book in hand, the family will be placed in one of the rooms for cats. Once there, children read while snuggling up to a cat that chooses them.

humane society.jpg

Ashlee Yepez posing with one of the kittens up for adoption at Watauga Humane Society.

