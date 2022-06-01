Child Fest approaching

The Mountaineer Shrine Club celebrates Child Fest with bubbles and happy music.

 Photo submitted

It is almost time for Child Fest! It will be a drive-thru event at Mitchell High School. You never know which of your favorite nursery rhyme characters you might see and what they will be up to. Each child will receive a bag full of fun activities to do at home and the adults will get information about local resources. There are cool door prizes to be given away and fun to be had.

Child Fest, sponsored by the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children and Child Care Resource and Referral, is a drive-thru event and will be held at Mitchell High School from 10 a.m to noon on Saturday, June 11.

When asked about the event, Sylvia Buchanan, Resource Specialist with the Partnership, said, “Child Fest is a fun, free, family event with a dash of magic where our communities come together to simply celebrate children.”

Join us for this special day celebrating children. As always, Child Fest is free of charge. If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children at (828) 682-0047 or (828) 733-2899 or email cdm@brpartnershipforchildren.org.

