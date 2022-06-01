It is almost time for Child Fest! It will be a drive-thru event at Mitchell High School. You never know which of your favorite nursery rhyme characters you might see and what they will be up to. Each child will receive a bag full of fun activities to do at home and the adults will get information about local resources. There are cool door prizes to be given away and fun to be had.
Child Fest, sponsored by the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children and Child Care Resource and Referral, is a drive-thru event and will be held at Mitchell High School from 10 a.m to noon on Saturday, June 11.
When asked about the event, Sylvia Buchanan, Resource Specialist with the Partnership, said, “Child Fest is a fun, free, family event with a dash of magic where our communities come together to simply celebrate children.”
Join us for this special day celebrating children. As always, Child Fest is free of charge. If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children at (828) 682-0047 or (828) 733-2899 or email cdm@brpartnershipforchildren.org.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.