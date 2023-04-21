WATAUGA — The Inn at Little Pond Farm’s chef Apryl Boyce collaborates with Lost Province Brewery to create a five-star dining experience.
Starting her career at 12 years old, Boyce began working alongside her mother in the kitchen of a Ski Resort in West Virginia called Snowshoe. By 18 years old, Boyce moved on to five-star restaurants in Colorado.
“I just knew I like cooking. I didn’t wrap my head around it,” Boyce said about working in Michelin-star restaurants. “The chef asked me if I knew what I was competing against. I said no, I just want a job.”
Her mentor chef said the experience she had working in a kitchen gave Boyce the competitive edge in her interview.
Afterward, she cooked at a sixth-generation cattle ranch in Wyoming. A few years ago, Boyce felt the need to move back home to North Carolina.
“I wanted to come back to my roots, back to the East Coast. And last spring, I was a private chef at Linville Ridge for a couple that lives on the golf green. And then I went on to be a chef at Beliveau Winery in the state of Virginia. And intermittently, I had met Karen, and it was my deep desire to work here at The Inn at Little Pond Farm because it’s so storybook. It’s literally like living inside of a movie,” Boyce said.
Boyce is one of a few chefs. Occasionally, they have guest chefs or the other in-house chef Michael Armes.
On March 31, Boyce prepared a meal for 14 guests at the Inn at Little Pond Farm, which included five courses. The meal took roughly five hours to prepare. The entire meal was a collaboration with Lost Province Brewing, with every course being paired with two beers from Lost Province. Guests tasted both beers with the course and chose their favorites. Some of the courses were made with beer as an ingredient.
The introductory plate consisted of wild boar sausage with blackberry bourbon sauce. Boyce strives for local, fresh-caught meat, but the wild boar sausage was a little different.
While visiting a close friend in Florida who is “like a dad” to her, the two went hunting. While in a stand, the two ran into nothing but mother and baby boars that they were not going to shoot.
“All of a sudden here comes a big boy. Here comes this huge fat male with tusks. And I said, ‘there it is, man, that’s going to be mine.’ And I dropped it. I dropped it with the first shot, hit it right in the heart.” Boyce said.
Boyce and Libratore cleaned it and turned it into sausage that night. They added FreshJax spices and pork fat into the lean meat to ensure the flavor and texture were suitable for sausage.
The main course was Highland Cattle Beef meatloaf, using Boyce’s mother’s recipe.
“... it’s comfort food combined with five stars,” Boyce said.
The Inn at Little Pond Farm offers a unique dining experience for those looking for fine dining. The next available meal in the Dinner Series will be featured on May 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make reservations in advance. For more information on The Inn at Little Pond Farm Inn visit www.innatlittlepondfarm.com.
