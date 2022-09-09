Charlotte Alston.jpg

Musician and storyteller Charlotte Blake Alston performs at Ashe Arts Center on September 13.

WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Arts Council is pleased to present musician and storyteller Charlotte Blake Alston at the Ashe Arts Center as part of the On the Same Page Literary Festival. She will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 13. Tickets for this event are available at www.ashecountyarts.org.

For more than 30 years, Charlotte Blake Alston has graced stages in venues throughout North America and abroad. Venues are wide and include the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Smithsonian Institution, the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Symphony Orchestra Narrations and at regional, national and international Storytelling Festivals.

