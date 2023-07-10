WEST JEFFERSON — An evening of Celtic Music with Ed Miller, Jil Chambless and Scooter Muse will be heard at the Ashe Arts Center on Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. A Scotsman living in Texas and two Alabamans – sounds like an unlikely combination for a Celtic group; but wait until you hear them together.
Originally from Edinburgh, Ed Miller has made his home in Austin since finishing a PhD in Folklore at the University of Texas. With his rich voice and droll humor, he has established himself over the past three decades as one of the most popular performers at dozens of Celtic Festivals, folk clubs, house concerts and Highland Games throughout North America. A product of the 1960’s Scottish folk music revival, he has been described as “one of Scotland’s finest singing exports.
