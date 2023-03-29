unnamed.jpg

Panelists Beth Bledsoe of MSC Industrial, Angela Boykin of BCBS NC, Talia Freeman of Beech Mountain Resort, and Christy Holden of Nuveen serve as panelists at a Women in Business event.

 Photo by Jordyn Daniels

BOONE — A Women in Business panel at Appalachian State University enlisted four women in the area to share advice and discuss how they reached success.

On March 23 in a lecture room on App State’s campus, The Watauga Women in Leadership Committee, the Women of Walker, and the director of events from the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce collaborated to create a panel and social event for local women looking for advice and mentorship in getting started in business. Beth Bledsoe of MSC Industrial, Angela Boykin of BCBS NC, Talia Freeman of Beech Mountain Resort, and Christy Holden of Nuveen spoke as representative of women in their field and mentors to the students of business and others in the community.

