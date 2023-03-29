BOONE — A Women in Business panel at Appalachian State University enlisted four women in the area to share advice and discuss how they reached success.
On March 23 in a lecture room on App State’s campus, The Watauga Women in Leadership Committee, the Women of Walker, and the director of events from the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce collaborated to create a panel and social event for local women looking for advice and mentorship in getting started in business. Beth Bledsoe of MSC Industrial, Angela Boykin of BCBS NC, Talia Freeman of Beech Mountain Resort, and Christy Holden of Nuveen spoke as representative of women in their field and mentors to the students of business and others in the community.
The panelists were asked questions based off of previously submitted inquiries from the student, or those who submitted them beforehand to conserve time. At the end of the panel, the crowd asked more individualized questions.
When asked at the end what advice they would give to the women in the room, each panelist had their own key wisdom to give.
”Not everyone is going to like you. Being a good leader doesn’t mean everyone’s gonna like you. It means that you have integrity, competence and empathy,” Talia Freeman said.
”Never underestimate the importance of kindness, it is so underrated. You can own your truth, you can be firm and stand up for yourself, you can speak out, you can push back, you can do all those things, and you can do it while being kind,” Angela Boykin said.
”As you go out (looking for jobs), you should be interviewing us, too. You should be looking for cultural clues that say, ‘I fit here, I belong here, my values align with this company’s values,’” Beth Bledsoe said.
”If you can’t be yourself at your job, you can’t be happy there... If you can’t be yourself and be genuine about why you need the things that you need from your job, then you’ll never be successful because you’ll feel like you have to hide,” Christy Holden said.
After the panel, a social was held for the panelists to mingle with the audience, as an opportunity for those interested in networking.
