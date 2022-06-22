WILKESBORO — African American Music Heritage month will be celebrated June 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame auditorium at the Wilkes Heritage Museum, located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Wilkesboro. Ryan “RnB” Barber and Boogie Therapi will be the featured group.
Ryan “RnB” Barber is a native of Wilkes County. He graduated from Wilkes Central High School in 1994. He is a proud staple of Asheville’s legendary music scene, at the forefront of its funk and R&B community. Drawing from a lifetime of singing, rapping, producing and touring across the nation, Ryan has released six full length studio albums.
He has also been featured on many high profile projects, including producing on two of R&B stalwart W. Ellington Felton’s recent albums, and also singing and rapping on the 2017 GRAMMY winning album “Infinity Plus One” by Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, just one of the groups he actively tours with. Boogie Therapi, another group that Ryan tours with, will be joining him in concert at the Wilkes Heritage Museum on June 25.
This program is presented by the Wilkes County Public Library, Wilkes Heritage Museum, Wilkes Art Gallery and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. It is free to the public of all ages. This program will follow the CDC guidance concerning mask and social distancing. Contact Wendy Barber at the Wilkes County Public Library at (336) 838-2818 ext. 232 or Jennifer Furr at the Wilkes Heritage Museum at (336) 667-3171, if you have any questions.
