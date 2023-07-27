Carlton Gallery begins its 41 Mid-Summer Group Exhibition — “Diverse Imaginings in Landscapes” with an opening reception on Saturday, July 29, 2 to 5 p.m. Some of the standing gallery artists plan to attend to greet visitors, and light hors d’oeuvres can be enjoyed.

This exhibition features traditional and abstract landscapes by Andrew Braitman, Egidio Antonaccio, and returning gallery artist, Kevin Beck. Local scenery, streams, waterfalls, and native flora fill the gallery with wonderment and color, as each artist paints the landscape in a masterly mode.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.