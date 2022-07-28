BANNER ELK — The Carlton Gallery celebrated 40 years on July 23. Festivities included art demonstrations, food, live music and artists greeting visitors.
Regular visitors and new flocked to the gallery on Saturday, July 23, for the art and entertainment.
Toni Carlton, owner of the gallery, shook hands with community members as they made their way through the gallery.
Andrew Braitman, a non-representational painter, was also celebrating a milestone. Braitman has shown his work in the Carlton gallery for 25 years.
“When you do something you love, it’s more about the people,” Braitman said in relation to working with Carlton for 25 years. “We just hit it off.”
The sense of community and relationships he has cultivated is just as important as the art he has been making, Braitman said. Braitman believes that sense of community is what brings people back to the Carlton gallery.
Braitman discussed the workshops that the gallery regularly holds. That is where the Carlton gallery “fosters the feel of a working studio environment.”
Braitman’s paintings are natural scenes that play with color. The color doesn’t affect the way the natural scene is perceived, because Braitman has studied the patterns seen in a natural scene and implements that into the painting. Braitman’s paintings are shown and for sale at the Carlton Gallery.
Food was prepared by the directors of food preparation and edible art, Carlton Heather Ayers and Jessica Vernon. Vernon has created edible art for years, and considers Carlton a dear friend. They were both happy to celebrate this “momentous occasion,” Vernon said.
One of the first artists presenting a demonstration was Egidio Antonacco, an artist who works with acrylic and palette knives to create realistic impressionist paintings. Antonacco kept the audience engaged throughout the entirety of his painting.
Following Antonacco was Linda Apriletti, an artist for several years who comes to the High Country from Miami Springs to paint the beautiful scenery. Apriletti has a unique process.
Apriletti goes hiking to a location with a small paint set and she will paint a small picture of the scenery. Later, she will use that small painting as a reference for some of her larger paintings. Her painting style is contemporary and realism.
“It may be ordinary, but it is where I want to be,” Apriletti said.
