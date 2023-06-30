NEWLAND — A group of students found themselves knee-deep in a simulated murder mystery at Newland Elementary on Thursday, June 22, as the final activity for their Summer Bridge Career Camp.

On Wednesday, June 21, participating fourth, fifth and sixth graders learned about forensic science. Students learned about several parts of the forensic process, including dusting for and examining fingerprints. The next morning, they entered the school to find a “murder” scene.

  

