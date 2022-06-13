JEFFERSON — This year, the Christmas tree used at the US Capitol will come from one of North Carolina’s US Forests. Up to 6,000 ornaments will be needed to decorate it once it arrives at the nation’s Capitol.
Being North Carolina is the birth-place for conservation, the New River Soil and Water Conservation District would like to help decorate it with ornaments that highlight the conservation of soil and water history, efforts and natural resources.
New River SWCD is calling on students to assist with their talents in decorating their special ornament to be placed on the tree. There will be 2,000 non-weatherproof 4-6 inch ornaments and 4,000 weatherproof 9-12 inch ornaments used to decorate it, so let’s make NC shine!
The North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts is hosting this program through it’s districts, and Ashe County’s district is the New River Soil and Water Conservation District located in the Agriculture Building in Jefferson (134 Government Circle, Suite 102. Jefferson, NC 28640).
Contact Jessica Hodgson for more information or tips at 336-246-8875 ext 3.
Submissions are due to New River SWCD by August 31.
