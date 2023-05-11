BOONE — The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts celebrated its 20th anniversary during First Friday on May 5.
Catering, live music and an open bar were among the activities for the celebration.
The Turchin Center has been a staple in Boone since its opening in 2003. Originally, the building was a United Methodist Church, then in 2011 it was expanded with a bridge connecting entirely new gallery space to the original building.
Denise Ringler, director of arts engagement and cultural resources, has worked at the Turchin since it opened. Watching the changes take place throughout the years has always been a positive experience, Ringler said. The Turchin currently has 12 exhibits.
“We’ve always done workshops and educational events at the Turchin, but over the years, I’ve seen just a much deeper dive into each of the exhibitions,” Ringler said. “We try to diversify the activities to find points of engagement that can resonate with each of the different groups that we want to serve.”
In 2003, the Turchin began collecting works of art for its permanent collection with an estimated 300 piece. That number has since risen to an estimated 2,000 works of art.
Events such as the Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Competition and First Friday’s support the Turchin’s desire to make art accessible for all members of the community.
“We want the Turchin to be a vibrant gathering place, almost like a community center. In fact, when Turchin first opened, there was a lot of discussion among the planners about whether it should be a museum or a visual arts center, and we clearly opted for the visual arts center. The difference being a museum could just be a very kind of sanitary experience. You look at the exhibition, you attend the lecture, you go home. A visual arts center implies a kind of a gathering place, and that’s what we envisioned for the Turchin, a place for community and campus can come together,” Ringler said.
Representing local populations is just as important, Ringler said.
“We want to bring in art that represents artists that don’t typically get featured in exhibition programming, and artists from this community. That’s definitely something that’s a goal for us, diversity and inclusion and casting a wide net in the arts community in North Carolina and beyond, “ Ringler said.
The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts is available to the public for free from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit tcva.org/.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.