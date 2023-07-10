CabooseKids-Logo-2-C WINNER.jpg

WEST JEFFERSON — Visit downtown West Jefferson on July 15 as the Soil & Water Conservation Program presents their themed event: “Wiggly Worms!” Children should meet at Connie the Caboose on Saturday from 10–11 a.m. for the event.

The target audience is children 3 to 10 years of age, but siblings and others are welcome. Caboose Kids is an outreach of Imagination Ashe, the local affiliate of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library book program. The hope is to educate and entertain during each program provided.

  

