WEST JEFFERSON — Imagination Ashe is sponsoring a new series of Saturday events for young children, Caboose Kids. This family enrichment and entertainment program will be a collaborative effort of many nonprofits and organizations in Ashe County spearheaded by Imagination Ashe.
Caboose Kids is free and open to kids ages 3 – 12 years of age. The program will be introduced and dismissed by a conductor (volunteer from the Ashe County Little Theatre) and each participating group will offer their own handouts or takeaways for the children.
These Caboose Kids programs will run every Saturday morning beginning May 28 – Aug. 13 (except the weekend of Christmas in July) from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Connie the Caboose in the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson.
In case of rain, the program that Saturday will be cancelled. Tune in to WKSK 93.5 FM for these announcements.
Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m., will feature the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce and the topic of “Gear Up for Bike Safety.” This program will focus on the importance of bicycle safety for children by placing a strong emphasis on proper helmet usage. Each child in attendance will receive a free bicycle helmet that is approved by the Department of Transportation. All children are welcome to attend this exciting event. The “Gear Up For Bike Safety” theme was inspired by the annual Blue Ridge Brutal Bike Ride that the Ashe County Chamber sponsors every year.
The sponsoring organization of Caboose Kids is Imagination Ashe with individual Saturday sponsors including Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Partnership of Ashe, Ashe County Public Library, Ashe County Sheriff’s Department, Farmers Market, Florence Thomas Art School, Keep Ashe Beautiful, North Carolina Extension Service, North Carolina Parks and Recreation and the Western Youth Network.
To help ensure the safety of all children attending Caboose Kids, all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Contact Karen Moll, (336) 977-9111, kandr@skybest.com, for more information
