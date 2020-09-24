After a six-month hiatus in observance of Governor Cooper’s Phase-Two orders, the Museum of Ashe County re-opened its doors on Monday, Sept. 14. Though the museum has been closed to the public since March, museum staff and volunteers have been tirelessly at work behind the scenes putting the final touches on a new exhibit detailing the county’s Native American heritage.
“One of the things we’ve wanted to do for a long time is an account of Native American life in Ashe County,” said museum curator Don Long.
The process of creating the exhibit was a learning experience according to Long, who reached out to several experts and a variety of institutions including regional tribes during the various stages of the project.
“It was kind of new material to me. So, I immediately started reaching out to find people who would be reliable sources,” said Long. “We have talked to representatives of the Cherokee and Shawnee tribes, we also got together with Dawn Arneach, acting director of the Museum of the Cherokee and actually made a field trip down there,” Long said. “She helped me get a grip on how Native Americans view their history.”
Professors from Appalachian State University, as well as regional experts in Native American craftwork in Ashe County, were also consulted over the course of the exhibits completion.
During the research process, museum staff accumulated a library’s worth of literature and first person accounts written by Native American authors and scholars.
“Our aim in the whole thing was to understand Native American culture to the point where we could describe their experience in Ashe County in realistic terms, and in terms that reflect their viewpoint,” said Long.
The museum’s new native American exhibit offers both a broad overview of various Native American cultures, while also putting major focus on regional tribes such as the Cherokee.
The artifacts on display range from projectile points, arrowheads and pottery to a stone human face effigy, the majority of which were found in Ashe County and the surrounding area.
The museum is hopeful that the new exhibit will help dispel long held Hollywood stereotypes associated with native peoples.
“I hope that people take away an understanding that Native American people lived here first. They were our first citizens, they have a real story. That they have some empathy for what they went through,” said Long. “I hope we correct some of the stereotypes that people carry.”
The Museum of Ashe County History is located in the historic Ashe County Courthouse in Jefferson, N.C. and is open Mon — Sat from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information visit https://ashehistory.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/History-Museum/Museum-of-Ashe-County-History-137909949588805/. You can also call (336) 846-1904.
