If you spend time picnicking or eating meals outside in September, you may find yourself with unwanted visitors — yellow jackets. These distinctive yellow with black stripes wasps may have gone largely unnoticed before then, unless of course you were unfortunate enough to get a painful sting. By and large though these insects go without much notice until the early fall- the question is why? It’s mainly to do with how they live. As I once told my kids; it’s not unfair to say that yellow jackets with previously important “jobs” now are bored (used loosely if applied to an insect), and hungry.

A brief visit to the life history of yellow jackets in our area, with common species found in the genus Vespula, will help in understanding their change in behavior as fall begins. Like some other wasps they are social insects, meaning they live together in a colony (really a society) of individuals. For yellow jackets, up to a few hundred (or even thousand) live in a nest mainly constructed by the workers, which are all female, daughters of a single female queen.

