BOONE — Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture recently celebrated 20 years in the region, as well as a significant birthday of a loyal volunteer.

At Everybody’s Bruncheon Club on July 22, The Smokin’ Joe Randolph band was in full swing as people filed in to celebrate the joint birthday party for the BRWIA organization and Judith Phoenix. Judith Phoenix has worked with BRWIA for a little more than 10 years and to many has become a staple in the community.

  

