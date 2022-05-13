The cover of Joseph Bathanti’s “Light at The Seam.”

BLOWING ROCK – Blowing Rock Art & History Museum will host Joseph Bathanti, former poet laureate of North Carolina, and recipient of the North Carolina Award in Literature, on Thursday, May 19, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join BRAHM and Bathanti for a reading from his new poetry book, “Light at The Seam.” His new book illuminates and highlights often invisible people residing, in a precarious moment in time, on the glorious, yet besieged, Appalachian earth. Their call to defend it, as well as their faith that the land will exact its own reckoning, constitutes a sacred as well as an existential quest. Rooted in social and restorative justice, Light at the Seam contemplates the earth as fundamentally sacramental, a crucible of awe and mystery, able to regenerate itself and its people even as it succumbs to them.

Bathanti is the author of 17 books and is the McFarlane Family Distinguished Professor of Interdisciplinary Education at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. His poetry book highlights the history and heritage of the mountains, our purpose behind hosting Tac Talks.

Visit www.blowingrockmuseum.org/ or @BRMUSEUM Facebook and Instagram for updates.

