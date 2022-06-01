BOONE — The sacred steel ambassadors from Mount Airy, The Allen Boys, will perform a live concert with the sounds of gospel with blues, rock and country at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens.
The Concerts in the Garden series hosted by the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, Mountain Home Music and Watauga Arts Council will kick off on June 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a performance from North Carolina’s only touring sacred steel band The Allen Boys.
Hailing from a small church, they developed their love for music and learned to play a variety of musical instruments at an early age. Introducing a new era of inspirational music to the world while combining gospel, rock, blues, and country, they create a unique, euphoric, and signature sound they’ve coined “taking you to church.” Taking their praise-leading instruments beyond the four walls of the church, The Allen Boys bring a high energy, dynamic foot-stomping show that’s not to be missed.
This family-friendly concert series and art market is being held in the stunning Daniel Boone Native Gardens. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, and make plans to join these organizations for this series featuring great music, local art vendors, garden tours, and food and beverage offerings.
Concerts in the Garden will feature a variety of local artists each month. On June 4 LoftyCrew Studio, Always Afternoon, Creative Compulsion, The Pretty Paws Cause, UpcycledEverythingNC, Plant Bustique and Maryrose Carroll will be selling a variety of art.
Beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the event along with charcuterie boards from Boone Boards.
General admission tickets at $15 and tickets for BRAHM & Mountain Home Music members, children under 13, and seniors over 65 are $10.
