BLOWING ROCK — Adversity often spurs innovation. The trials of COVID-19 were no exception when it comes to the work of the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum — and the innovation no less.
“While our response to the pandemic was very intentional, the emerging breadth of our education initiatives was a pleasant surprise and almost accidental,” said BRAHM executive director Lee Carol Giduz. “When the pandemic hit, nobody knew how long the shutdowns were going to last. We had to put our heads together and decide how we could be relevant when people couldn’t come to our exhibits in-person, and whether it was feasible for us to even have new exhibits.”
Giduz explained that she went back to some of the museum’s original documents for inspiration and realized that the founders had education very much on their minds.
“They wanted to provide a place where kids as well as adults could experience art. To provide experiences in art for people that maybe wouldn’t have other opportunities because they can’t or don’t travel or otherwise have access. Our staff quickly realized that focusing on education was how we were going to stay relevant,” said Giduz. “And then we have this beautiful thing called the Intenet that facilitates and even promotes virtual learning.”
Giduz was quick to credit the museum’s Program and Outreach Director, Willard Watson III, for seizing the opportunity to create online programming aimed at kids. At the same time, she applauded the online instruction videos created by Education Center director, Jennifer Garonzik.
“Jennifer started teaching by using instruction videos,” said Giduz. “In a way, they went viral because school teachers all over Watauga County and beyond began using them for their virtual classes. You know, we put this program together where every first through fourth grader in the county received an art supplies kit. Especially where kids didn’t have art supplies at home, this was a critically important initiative because now the teachers could conduct their classes with all of their students participating. Even today, those instruction videos are being used by teachers all over the country.”
With a rich business background, board member Don Hubble brings a diverse array of experiences and perspective to BRAHM’s community leadership team. In addition to serving as a senior executive for two Fortune 500 companies, he also served in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division.
“The study of art and culture are important aspects of a child’s education. It is a way of discovering new ideas and reaching new conclusions about what things might mean. Seeing the world through an artist’s lens opens new pathways to the human brain,” Hubble said. “It is truly exciting to see the things that BRAHM’s team is doing in education, for adults as well as for young people.”
Giduz said that ultimately education is about engaging the student.
“Not every child gets engaged by playing sports. Not every child gets engaged by writing. Whether it be performance-related creativity by playing the piano or singing, or through some visual medium like oil painting, watercolors, sculpture, pencil drawing, woodworking, pottery, metalworking, or one of so many other avenues for expressing creativity, art is a way to engage the student.”
BRAHM offers a wide variety of classes, workshops, and study groups, and for all ages. They include:
Palette Pals – designed for fun adult and child interaction, making art together.
Backpack Art Camps – Kits that include all art materials needed, with detailed instructions and visuals.
Afternoon Art Club – Ideal for 6-10 year olds, this program features creative art-making activities that highlight a variety of artists and methods.
Doodlebug Club – Created for pre-school aged children, featuring process-based art activities, as well as story time.
Young at Art – A community outreach program designed to augment the art curriculum for kindergarten through third grade students at Blowing Rock School.
Cork & Canvas – Primarily for adults, create art in a relaxed atmosphere facilitated by local artists and art instructors. Every participant goes home with their own finished work of art.
Studio Workshops – Also for adults, with differing skill levels. Participants learn from guest instructors using a variety of mediums.
Southern Highland Craft Guild – A series of hands-on workshops with Guild artists and artisans. Each workshop features a different artist and medium.
BRAHM Book Club – The club meets on the last Thursday of each month at 6:00 pm, via Zoom. The meetings are led by outreach director Willard Watson III and from time to time featuring guest speakers.
Create in Common – An online continuing education serries for adults and teens. The courses meet virtually four times a month and provide an introduction in a new medium and inspiration for making art.
Coffee with the Curator – Participants take a walk through the galleries with the museum’s Curator and get a behind-the-scenes look into one of the current exhibitions.
Scholars & Scones – Spend a morning sipping coffee and eating locally-baked “goodies” – and learning about the latest research, writing, and creativity taking place in the region.
TAC Talks – Billed as Thursday Arts & Culture Talks, TACTalks feature scholars from around the country, with the lectures selected ot provide supplemental information on current BRAHM exhibits or to highlight the history and heritage of the mountains.
