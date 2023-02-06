Trash Trout

Dr. Julie Shepard-Powell, Trevor McKenzie, Andy Hill, Emma Crider, Dr. Tammy Haley, Katie Krogmeier and Tom Hansell.

 Photo by Anna De La Cruz

BLOWING ROCK — To celebrate the run of the Trash Trout Motion Picture Show exhibit, project artists and collaborators met Tuesday evening to share a closing performance at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.

Tom Hansell, filmmaker and visual artist, worked with various collaborators, including The Watauga Riverkeeper, New River Conservancy and Appalachian State’s Department of Nursing.

Trash trout show

A sample of microplastic film
Trash trout 3

Tom Hansell, Trevor McKenzie and Dr. Julie Shepard-Powell.
Trevor and Julie .jpg

Trevor and Julie perform during the event. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.