BOONE — App State art students displayed their work in the Third Place Gallery for a competition judged by the art curator at BRAHM.
On April 28, approximately 80 students’ portraits lined the walls of Third Place. A variety of mediums, types of canvas, sizes and subjects created a captivating gallery. The only requirement the students had to follow was that the submission was a portrait.
All levels of students, whether senior or freshman, had the opportunity to submit.
Hui Chi Lee and Daniel Rich are professors of studio art at Appalachian State. In an attempt to bring the art community together within the school, the two professors worked to create a gallery space for students to submit works of art, whether it was created for a school project or on their own time. Rich sparked the idea of a gallery at a meeting among staff at the beginning of the semester, and Lee quickly followed suit. Since the pandemic, there has been a decline in student jury shows, and the two professors felt that an event like this would elicit buzz in the students to independently show their work, Rich said.
The competition determined the top six creations, where one work of art took first place, two creations took second place and the last three were considered runners-up. The first place winner received a $100 gift card to Stick Boy Bread Company; second place winners received a $50 gift card to Stick Boy and the runners-up received $20 gift cards to Stick Boy.
Ian Gabriel Wilson, art curator of BRAHM, toured the gallery and expertly deciphered which portraits would make the top six. According to Wilson, he looked for a combination of technical facilities, interesting composition and surprising approach.
First place went to Jacob Fluharty and his piece “Pant-less”; second-place honors went to Aiden Loorham “Untitled Self” and Addie Low for “I Forgot”; the runners-up were Sarah Balkus for “Deading Tomorrow,” Kat Arendt’s “GUMMO,” and Jelonnie Smith’s “In An Ideal World.”
