HIGH COUNTRY – Twenty countries and 29 provinces from 14 Italian regions competed in the two semifinals and in the World Final of Sanremo Senior Singing and Songwriting Competition of 2022. Sam Austin, who was born and raised in the High Country, competed and won special mention.

The event took place at the Ariston Theater in Sanremo, Italy. Sixty competitors out of the 872 registered were selected to participate in the final competition to win the Grand Prix 2022 and the opportunity to perform next May at the Ariston Theater.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.