HIGH COUNTRY – Twenty countries and 29 provinces from 14 Italian regions competed in the two semifinals and in the World Final of Sanremo Senior Singing and Songwriting Competition of 2022. Sam Austin, who was born and raised in the High Country, competed and won special mention.
The event took place at the Ariston Theater in Sanremo, Italy. Sixty competitors out of the 872 registered were selected to participate in the final competition to win the Grand Prix 2022 and the opportunity to perform next May at the Ariston Theater.
Austin began his journey to Italy, unknowingly, by looking for a translator for a song he wrote. Finding a literal translation for his song was an easy find. However, finding someone who was able to artistically interpret the song was much more difficult, Austin said.
“What you’re looking for is not some of the literal translation, but someone who can do what they call the poem. And that’s much harder to find because that’s really an art, “ Austin said. “I couldn’t find the services. That’s what led me to looking up Sanremo, because that’s where singer-songwriters go. That’s when I discovered that there’s this singing-songwriting senior competition.”
Austin was accepted to the semifinals in mid-August. That’s when he told his mother about the competition.
Austin’s mother was a driving force in his musical career. His parents met during a performance they were both in at the Horn in the West Outdoor Drama stage. There was always an emphasis on performing in Austin’s life. Austin said his mother passed away three weeks after hearing the news her son was in the semifinals.
“I think that was the thrill of her life because my mother devoted so much time and care to how to get her she really wanted us to be singers and performers. And when she died, Barry said to me, ‘You really sent her out on a high note,’” Austin said. “It was it was a very special thing for her and, of course, for us. It really came in the nick of time.”
“I was always onstage, and have to say I didn’t have the slightest bit of stagefright because I’ve just been doing it my whole life. Even though I’m not really making a career as a singer-songwriter, I’m never afraid to get onstage, so I just couldn’t wait to get out there and sell my song to the world.” Austin said.
Barry Fecarotta, Austin’s husband, was a support system throughout the entire adventure. Fecarotta helped Austin with everything from workshopping the song intended for the competition and through the hardships of his mother passing.
At the competition, Austin spent the majority of his time in Italy with the other contestants. By the end of the competition, everyone was exhausted from the day-in-day-out work.
“I was so language fatigued, I didn’t understand what I had won until I was standing onstage. The juror that awarded me my prize, he came over and shook my hand and said special mention, which is really fantastic. Because, this jury, they have been judging the San Diego competition for decades, some of them have actually competed in and won. So I was very honored that they even gave me that recognition,” Austin said.
