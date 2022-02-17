BOONE — Former Boone resident Dalton Dale is building what he said is Broadway’s first immersive theater, The Immersive Arts Complex, following years of experience in the industry.
After being inspired as an audience member at Tweetsie Railroad, specifically the Halloween Ghost Train experience, Dale set a goal to one day work for the park. Through his participation in community theater and learning from the work of famous magicians and Broadway performers, Dale achieved this goal at age 15 when he was hired to do special effects makeup which led to him eventually getting the opportunity to perform. These early experiences remain an inspiration to Dale to this day.
“This is going to sound kinda sappy because it’s a love letter if nothing else, but it’s Tweetsie. Tweetsie is like my creative muse and always has been,” said Dale. “Every year I go back — I can’t stop going back. Sitting there on those same benches, I remember Dalton through the ages, and I can go back to that childhood wonder.”
Dale moved to New York City at 17 years old after a lifelong dream of working on Broadway. This dream began after seeing an advertisement selling the VHS for “Cats” at 7 years old, and he immediately became interested in theater.
“‘I don’t know what a Broadway is and I don’t know what a musical is, but these people are dressed like cats and they’re singing’ and I was absolutely hooked from that moment,” said Dale, thinking back on this experience. “So I knew, I just knew from a very very early age, that there was this place in New York City called Broadway where people performed and sang and danced and it was the most magical thing I’d seen in my life. And I had to go.”
Dale faced many challenges over his career. His grandmother, who he named as his biggest supporter, passed away just a week before his planned move from Boone. Dale shared that in challenging times, he remembered her unwavering support, and persevered. After moving to New York with $300 to his name, he survived by performing as a living statue in Central Park.
Through hard work and “never taking no for an answer,” Dale said he became the youngest commercial off-Broadway producer by age 21 and went on to create New York’s largest immersive haunted house, entitled “The Uninvited: Awakening” in 2016. Dale’s production company, Big Dreamer Productions, has now designed for every commercial haunted attraction in New York City.
Following these successes, Dale went to West Elms in London to build Space 18 where Europe’s largest immersive horror experience, Variant 31, made its debut. Following this success, Dale moved to London unexpectedly after missing a flight. He then founded a company that produces and invests in United Kingdom, American and internationally touring shows.
Dale credits much of his stylization to his childhood in Boone. He draws inspiration from his memories of Mel’s Diner, Christmas tree farms and King Street. He once purchased former Daniel Boone Inn server uniforms to incorporate as costumes into one of his shows.
“We talk about writers all the time who create these fictional towns — obviously it’s being drawn from somewhere — so all of my shows are set in the Boone area,” said Dale. “It’s not something that is unfamiliar to me, everything from the Moses Cone Manor to the Daniel Boone Inn.”
Dale has announced $150 million in a funding partnership with Blue Heron Films, which is dedicated to creating cutting-edge productions in New York, Europe, Asia and touring internationally. This fund, the Immersive Theater Fund, has since developed seven new, innovative shows.
Through this fund, Dale is constructing a flexible Broadway theater that can house traditional and immersive experiences in a 60,000-square-foot space, which will be called the Immersive Arts Complex. In Florida, a 300,000-square-foot superhero adventure immersive experience will be developed as well. These projects are projected to be completed in four years.
Dale believes his success is the product of always asking himself how he can “push (his) envelope even further.”
“The thing that I try to do more than anything else is innovate. The commercial theater is super stagnant… I think it’s sometimes boring,” Dale said. “When it comes to theater, I think the audience is probably going to want more. But what does more mean? I think more means they’re going to want to see and hear it, but they’re also going to want to smell it, to feel it, they want to taste it…I really spent the last 20 years building immersive theater.”
No matter how far away Dale is, he said he will always attest his start. He hopes to one day return to Boone to bring innovative, immersive theater to his hometown.
“How important Tweetsie is to me, without those experiences, both as an audience member and as an employee, both being able to ride the train and have the space to be creative in that environment, without those things, I could not do anything that I’ve done today,” Dale said. “It was absolutely the launching point for me.”
To learn more about the Immersive Theatre Fund, which is currently accepting investors, visit www.immersivetheatrefund.com.
