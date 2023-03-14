Boone Rotary
Graphic courtesy Boone Sunrise Rotary

BOONE — During the month of March, the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club will once again raise funds to assist the Rotary Club of Warsaw Wilanow in Poland with its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to those impacted by the Russian invasion and war in Ukraine.

The war has entered its second year and is the largest war in Europe since World War II. To date, more than 400,000 Ukrainians have died and more than 10 million have been displaced. In Poland alone, there are 1.5 million refugees, 80% of whom are women and children, according to the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club.

UkrainianYouthBallerinaTroupe.jpg

The Warsaw club hosted a charity ball featuring the Ukrainian dance troupe to raise money for their Cultural Preservation & Education focus area. The funds raised by Boone Sunrise last year also went to support that focus area.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.