BOONE — Boone Studio Collective opened on April 18 with a party celebrating the business and co-owners, Ashley Kubota and Sydney Everett.

In a bright studio completely renovated by Everett, Kubota and family, the two women celebrated their grand opening with local photographers and community members. Food and live music played as people toured the studio and mingled. Kubota has more than 10 years of experience in boudoir and body positive photography. Everett specializes in wedding and family photography. They met through their careers.

