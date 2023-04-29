BOONE — Boone Studio Collective opened on April 18 with a party celebrating the business and co-owners, Ashley Kubota and Sydney Everett.
In a bright studio completely renovated by Everett, Kubota and family, the two women celebrated their grand opening with local photographers and community members. Food and live music played as people toured the studio and mingled. Kubota has more than 10 years of experience in boudoir and body positive photography. Everett specializes in wedding and family photography. They met through their careers.
As Kubota’s talent grew in boudoir photography, so did her passion, she said. For approximately five years Kubota planned on owning a studio, posting about it in local Facebook groups as she attempted to get other photographers on board.
“I’ve wanted to grow, because not having a space consistently is really hard. Airbnb rentals, people’s basement apartments or people’s homes are really challenging as a photographer to walk into that space that you’ve never been in before and try and find the light to nail the shot,” Kubota said. “You want to feel comfortable and make sure that they don’t feel uncomfortable. Having a space where you consistently know when the lighting is good, or where to put people in the space, it’s almost like inviting someone to your home.”
Everett eagerly agreed to help start up a studio, and they began searching for a building with proper lighting and enough space. Just off of Bamboo Road near U.S. 421, the two women found the perfect location for their studio where a tattoo shop used to be located.
“Studio photography is becoming popular again. It was the only type of photography for a while, and then it kind of went out of style. Now it’s coming back in and there wasn’t a space for us to do it. We would have to travel to either Winston-Salem, Asheville, Charlotte, places like that. In Boone, having so many photographers up here, creating a space seemed like a great idea.” Everett said.
The space will be utilized by more than the two photographers. The Boone Studio Collective can be rented as a studio space for art, yoga and photography. There are memberships available for those in the area interested in using this resource regularly.
“This is a family, female and ally owned business and we definitely want to include everyone who is interested,” Kubota said.
