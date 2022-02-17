BOON — Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is hosting Día Latino on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Similar to Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s King Street Market Día Latino event, this event is a collaboration with Q’Pasa Appalachia and Immigrant Justice Coalition to celebrate the Latino/Latinx community.
There will be a tamale cooking demonstration, Latino/Latinx-led community organizations, and a dance performance from Las Rosas y El Clavel Dance Group.
Tamales are a delicious Mesoamerican (southern North America and most of Central America) dish that is made from masa, which is a dough made out of corn. Come learn how to make these these at the cooking demonstration and try some free samples.
While shopping for produce and other goods, make sure to stop by Escobar Rustic Crafts’ booth where they sell their beautiful hand-made cutting boards. They started out as a guest vendor during Día Latino at the King Street Market, and now are a weekly vendor at the Winter Market!
The Boone Winter Farmers' Market is at the Agricultural Conference Center at 252 Poplar Grove Rd.
Immigrant Justice Coalition is an organization that aims to empower and provide support to the immigrant community within Watauga County.
Q’Pasa Appalachia is a news source for the Latino/Latinx community in the High Country of North Carolina. They share information about news, events, resources, and activities, through Spanish translated videos and images on their Facebook page.
For additional information about Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market, please visit www.brwia.org/wintermark.
