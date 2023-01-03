Ball Drop and Fireworks

The ball drops at the Horton Hotel and fireworks go off as Boone rings in 2023.

 Photo by Jordyn Daniels

BOONE — Community members in Boone rang in the New Year with a ball drop at the top of Horton Hotel at midnight.

Fireworks could also be seen from the Jones House lawn as the community celebrated the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

Th Horton Hotel ball drops at midnight as seen from the Jones House lawn. 

