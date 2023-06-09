BEECH MOUNTAIN — From June 1 to 4,, the Boone in Blossom Music Festival celebrated music, happiness and spring while donating to the Hunger and Health Coalition.

More than 40 bands and musicians played over the four-day event. Vendors lined the mountaintop walkway as people gathered at the stage. Bonfires and hula hoops were available for in-between sets or mid-show enjoyment. Attendees brought blankets and yoga mats to sit in the grass and listen to a plethora of different genres of the local musicians.

