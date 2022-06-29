BOONE — Approximately 200 people gathered for a Pride Parade in downtown Boone to celebrate after the first town recognized Pride.
Community members and visitors met at the Watauga County Social Services Center in rainbow attire before marching to First Baptist Church and then to the Jones House lawn for water, cupcakes and presentations by selected speakers.
Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau instructed the group to stay on sidewalks and look for officers following the event on bicycles in case any issues occurred.
Though this was not the first Pride Parade in downtown Boone, it is the first town-organized Pride event.
On June 8, the Town Council approved a proclamation submitted by council member Todd Carter that stated Boone would observe June as Pride Month to honor the history of the LGBTQ+ liberation movement. Mayor Tim Futrelle signed the resolution to proclaim June as Pride Month in “recognizing all LGBTQ residents whose influential and lasting contributions to our neighborhoods make Boone a vibrant community in which to live, work and visit.”
A Progress Pride Flag was then hung between Boone Town Hall and the Veterans Memorial on West King Street on June 10 as part of the town’s decision to recognize June at Pride Month.
Following the parade, Carter thanked participants for showing up to the event while everyone gathered on the Jones House lawn. He discussed the history of Pride and its flags and gave information about the Stonewall Riots and the impact of transgender people of color on the LGBTQ+ Liberation Movement.
Futrelle then said he is “surprised” that this was the first year of celebration Pride in Boone and said he was grateful for the “beautiful turnout.”
“I can’t believe that this is the first year. With Todd Carter’s leadership, passion, determination and strength, this was a no-brainer. This is something we should have done a long time ago and I’m so proud to be apart of it,” said Futrelle. “When it comes to Boone, North Carolina, love is love ... Moving forward, out children will see that they have allies, they have friends and they have people who love them.”
Kristen Benson from High Country Pride then spoke about the importance of continued progress for the LGBTQ+ community. She discussed the pushback Carter and the town has received due to the flying of the Pride Flag in addition to state and national bills that she said targets queer individuals, especially youth.
“You might be aware that here in North Carolina, the Parent Bill of Rights, which passed both branches of our state government, was secretly gutted and reintroduced with little public notice to become a “don’t say gay” bill in our public school system. We must fight back,” said Benson. “North Carolina remains a state where people can be fired from their job because of their identity ... It is especially devastating to see our youth in the crosshairs of partisan politics. Our medical and mental health professionals long standing approaches to best best practices that not only support trans youth, but that helped to keep them alive, have been under attack. We must fight back.”
Speakers from Equality North Carolina and Free Mom Hugs shared similar sentiments before Pride cupcakes were distributed.
