The Watauga Arts Council partnered with the Downtown Boone Development Association to transform First Friday Art Crawl into a first-of-its-kind event on Oct. 1.
Artists and performers lined King Street for Boone’s first-ever Buskers Fest. The fest was an opportunity for local artists to perform openly and for guests to experience local art in action.
According to Watauga Arts Council, the arts sector was one of the hardest hit industries during the COVID-19 shutdown, with performing arts venues being some of the last to be cleared for opening.
Performances at Buskers Fest ranged from Mexican folkloric dance and fiddle playing, to juggling and stilt walking.
Buskers at Friday night’s fest performed alongside signs that shared more information information about them and their craft. Guests were encouraged to tip buskers as a sign of appreciation for their artistry.
Throughout Buskers Fest Watauga Arts Council accepted bids on several instruments for an auction that will benefit the town’s new Public Arts Fund. They will host a silent auction on Oct. 8.
