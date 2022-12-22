BOONE — The Boone Winter Farmer’s Market celebrated the holiday season.
The Farmer’s Markets in Boone, the King Street Market and the Winter Market, are known for the themed days and unique market days. This past week, the Winter Market celebrated the holiday season with a breakfast for patrons and crafting station for the children.
The breakfast served at the event consisted of biscuits available for purchase. This, in congruence with the complimentary Hatchet Coffee that is typically available at the winter market, created a complete breakfast available for passers through.
Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture employees served the breakfast and all the proceeds from the sales will go to the organization. The stand is a new once a month addition to the market to give back to the organization.
The decorations that adorned the walls in the market, such as lights and wreaths, will remain on the walls for the rest of the season.
A card making station for children at the market stood in the middle of the market, where kids could create holiday cards for their friends and family. A gift wrapping station was also available for patrons to wrap gifts they bought at the market.
“It’s just like really nice for us to be able to offer the breakfast and people were excited to support that because they know that money is going back to support the work that we do with the farmer’s market and just supporting farmers in general,” said Rachel Kinard, market manager.
The Winter Market is available on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until March at 252 Poplar Grove Road.
