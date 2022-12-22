BOONE — The Boone Winter Farmer’s Market celebrated the holiday season.

The Farmer’s Markets in Boone, the King Street Market and the Winter Market, are known for the themed days and unique market days. This past week, the Winter Market celebrated the holiday season with a breakfast for patrons and crafting station for the children.

