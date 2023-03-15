Fairgrounds Racewayy Schedule.jpeg

The full list of races at Fairgrounds Raceway in Boone.

 Photo courtesy Fairgrounds Raceway

BOONE — Fairgrounds Raceway in Boone has officially released its 2023 schedule, with the opening weekend of races set for Saturday, May 6. The track will be open and ready for practices on two Saturdays in April — April 15 and April 29.

The rest of May will feature a Mother’s Day Celebration Race on Saturday, May 13, a full day of racing on Saturday, May 20, and a Memorial Day Celebration Race on Monday, May 29.

