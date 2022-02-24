BOONE — The inaugural Boone Docs Films Festival on February 26 will feature rural stories by directors Jesse Barber and Lindsey Martin.
A documentary by Appalachian State University student Jesse Barber entitled “Wild and Scenic” showcases the efforts of A Clean Wilson Creek, a volunteer effort to combat the lack of waste infrastructure, high traffic and ecological abuse that has polluted the water source.
Barber grew up in Caldwell County and developed an interest in documenting the lives of those living in rural communities through photography. Starting on a project that featured the stories of textile works in Caldwell and Burke counties, Barber eventually got connected with a professor at Appalachian State University in the Interdisciplinary Studies department and is now focusing on Documentary Studies in Appalachia.
Barber began working on “Wild and Scenic” in December of 2019 and began entering it to festivals in late summer of 2021. Since then, it has been featured in several festivals, including the Carrboro Film Festival and the Oregon Documentary Film Festival.
Barber considers himself a folklorist more than a filmmaker and hopes to share the stories of small communities through his art.
“Well it’s definitely my life pursuit and goal to focus on rural communities. I love history and how it interacts with and affects the now,” said Barber. “Informing people about history that’s been lost, even with very local, hyperlocal stories, that’s my goal.”
Filmmaker Linsey Martin will also be featured in the upcoming festival with her animated personal story “Pottero.”
“Pottero” tells the story of a family loss by suicide through a monster who suffers from anatomical abnormality that can follow people into adulthood and feeds on financial insecurities, mental health issues, and repression.
Martin hopes “Pottero” can bring attention to issues of health care access, poverty and generational mental illness, especially for those who live in the Appalachian region.
Martin’s film has been in several national and international festivals since November of last year. In March, she will be featured at Animation Dingle, an Academy Award-qualifying festival in Dingle, Ireland. She shares that she believes much of “Pottero’s” success is due to its resonance with people of rural communities.
“Something I’m really interested in is representation. I think we’re all really used to how Appalachia is portrayed, or the ‘hillbilly’, is portrayed in the media,” Martin said. “There’s a much more diverse population that hasn’t had their time on the screen.”
Martin received her BGA from Virginia Commonwealth University and MFA from Temple University. She is now an Assistant Professor of Film Production at Ohio University’s School of Film.
The Boone Docs Film Festival will be held at The Appalachian Theatre on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. Barber and Martin are two of 11 directors that will be featured at the event. For more information or tickets, visit www.apptheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.