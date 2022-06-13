BOONE — The Watauga County Arts Council is celebrating Boone’s 150th anniversary with a gallery of High Country-inspired artwork.
“Scenes of the High Country: A Boone 150 Showcase” opened at the King Street Art Collective on June 3 and will be up through the end of the month. The gallery features popular imagery from Watauga County, with paintings of the Jones House, the train at Tweetsie Railroad and various landscapes.
“In honor of Boone 150, we decided to do a ‘Scenes of the High Country’ exhibit,” said Amber Bateman, executive director of the Watauga County Arts Council. “Then, we invited artists to put inspired pieces from the High Country up.”
Many of the paintings on display are from a Plein Air event that took place in May called “Paint the Town,” where artists painted outdoor scenes from around Boone on-site, Bateman said. Some of the pieces are also from High Country Plein Air Painters, a group that meets each Wednesday, said Anna Buckner, a board member of the Watauga County Arts Council.
Marion Cloaninger, who has two pieces on display in the gallery, said the prompt was really about people trying to paint what they saw. Cloaninger’s pieces are collages and she describes them as abstract.
“It was kind of fun to see people’s interpretations,” Cloaninger said.
The Boone 150 celebration will continue with events throughout the year.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.