unnamed-5.jpg

George Shinn and Megan Shinn in the Cornerstone Bookstore.

 Photo by Jordyn Daniels

BOONE — George Shinn, former owner of the Charlotte Hornets and entrepreneur, recently purchased the Cornerstone Christian Books, Gifts and Gallery.

Amidst the art gallery, children’s corner and various books, the Shinns sat discussing their love of God, the High Country and service to those in need. George Shinn and his wife, Megan, are avid lovers of the High Country. Visiting frequently with friends and family has become a staple in the Shinn family over the years, and more specifically, visiting the Cornerstone Bookstore.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.