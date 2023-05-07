BOONE — George Shinn, former owner of the Charlotte Hornets and entrepreneur, recently purchased the Cornerstone Christian Books, Gifts and Gallery.
Amidst the art gallery, children’s corner and various books, the Shinns sat discussing their love of God, the High Country and service to those in need. George Shinn and his wife, Megan, are avid lovers of the High Country. Visiting frequently with friends and family has become a staple in the Shinn family over the years, and more specifically, visiting the Cornerstone Bookstore.
“I don’t think we ever spent less than $1,000 whenever we came (to the bookstore),” George Shinn said while reflecting on his many visits. “It’s just a special place. Bringing guests up here (to the High Country), they want to know what we like to do, and I always brought them here.”
The Shinn family has big plans for the future of the Cornerstone. New management and operation directors are working around the clock to help bring new ideas to life in the store. Ideally, Shinn plans to keep the store aligned with the values of the Pope family who owned it previously. Plans for a coffee shop for college students and other community members inside the store are also in the works. Local artists and artisans are being sought after as well to include in the business.
“His philosophy is he wanted to keep it like the Popes have it, but continue to expand. We’re going to do an online portion of the store. People will be able to order online, although the brick and mortar is the main business, but that we can reach more people,” operations manager Laura Butts said. “The children’s corner is going to have Saturday mornings where we will bring in children for storytellers. We plan on doing all sorts of events.”
With thousands of bookstores across the country closing, Shinn felt he could make a difference starting with Cornerstone.
“I just felt like when I first started talking to the Popes about this opportunity, I just had this feeling inside that the Lord was talking to me. This is a feeling I had, I can’t explain. It’s maybe like falling in love or I don’t know how to explain it,” Shinn said.
The Shinn family is working tirelessly to help grow the Cornerstone, for those interested in the upcoming changes, visit cornerstoneboone.com.
